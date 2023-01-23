Open house on Tallapoosa basin federal flood maps to be held Thursday

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Property owners in central and east Alabama may be impacted by a proposed updating of federal flood insurance rate maps. An open house at Tuskegee University this Thursday will assist property owners in the Lower Tallapoosa Watershed area determine if their properties will be affected by the newly drafted - but not finalized - maps.

The open house will be in the ballroom of Tompkins Hall from noon to 6 p.m. Water resource technicians will be available to pinpoint properties and show land and homeowners if any changes in flood maps affect them.

The Lower Tallapoosa Watershed area includes parts of Bullock, Elmore, Lee, Macon, Montgomery, Tallapoosa and Russell counties. It involves all or parts of the municipalities of Eclectic, Franklin, Loachapoka, Notasulga, Pike Road, Shorter, Tallassee, Tuskegee and Union Springs, as well as some densely populated communities. Click here for a map of the Lower Tallapoosa Watershed area.

Landowners can go to AlabamaFlood.com/Open House and type in their address to see if the proposed changes on the flood map affects them. Landowners who wish to appeal any changes can also access that site or go to msc.fema.gov.

The open house is sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and Tuskegee University.

“FEMA, through ADECA’s Office of Water Resources, periodically updates flood maps throughout all Alabama watershed areas,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “Those updates are required because changes in the landscape through development and the nature change in the flow of rivers, creeks and streams can result in making some areas more prone to flooding or damage through water runoff. Therefore, it is advisable that landowners check these flood maps to see if changes have occurred on their property.”

A watershed is a natural drainage area involving creeks, streams, branches and land into a larger body of water, in this case the lower part of the Tallapoosa River.

