Quiet start to the week ahead of a strong system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The final full week of January will start off quiet and cooler than normal. Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine this afternoon. Tomorrow will feature partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures today will top out in the mid-50s. Tonight we’re down to around freezing under mainly clear skies. Then tomorrow we’re looking at middle to upper 50s. The only negative over the next 48 hours will be the breeziness we see this afternoon. Wind speeds today will be 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday night will bring widespread rain and storms as a strong cold front pushes across the region. (WSFA 12 News)

Things will change tomorrow evening as a strong storm system pushes closer from the west. This will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms tomorrow evening through sunrise Wednesday.

Everyone will see rain to some degree with this system. Flooding is not expected, though some totals of an inch or more are likely. The bigger stories regarding this system will be the chance of strong and severe thunderstorms, in addition to windy conditions for all of us.

Tuesday night will bring a chance of severe weather, especially the farther south you go. (WSFA 12 News)

This time around, those roughly along and south of U.S. 80 will have the chance of severe weather tomorrow night. Damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph and tornadoes are possible IF the warm, moist air pushes far enough northward. The absolute highest threat of any severe weather will be the farther south you go in Alabama.

Aside from the severe weather threat, there will be strong non-thunderstorm winds tomorrow evening and night. Wind speeds of 15-25 mph and gusts of 30-40+ mph are expected areawide as the cold front swings through. This could bring some trees and limbs down and cause power outages in itself.

Peak gusts upwards of 40 mph are likely Tuesday night regardless of any storms. (WSFA 12 News)

The rain will quickly depart early Wednesday morning with skies turning partly cloudy as temperatures then drop during the afternoon. It will be breezy with wind speeds of 10-20 mph all day long. The breeziness sticks with us on Thursday with partly cloudy skies again prevailing.

Temperatures will remain below normal for late January late this week and this weekend. Look for highs in the lower 50s Thursday and Friday, with upper 50s returning for the month’s final weekend.

Storms are likely Tuesday night. More rain arrives by Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Friday and Saturday will bring more dry weather ahead of another system set to arrive Saturday night. That one will bring widespread rain Sunday into Monday. There does not appear to be any sort of severe weather risk associated with it at this time.

