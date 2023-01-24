Advertise
12-year-old boy shot and killed inside home in Jefferson Co.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The child has been identified as Anterrius Hill.

JCSO says deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle just after midnight on report of a child shot.

Deputies on scene found Hill suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Deputies attempted life-saving measures and he was transported to Children’s Hospital, according to JCSO.

The sheriff’s office says medical personnel were unable to revive Hill.

Hill was a student at Erwin Middle School.

The JCSO is investigating the circumstances of the shooting. Updates will be added to this story as they are available.


