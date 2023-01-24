264-unit apartment complex proposed near Chantilly Pkwy. Walmart

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A developer is proposing a 264-unit apartment project on Chantilly Parkway in Montgomery.

The project, presented by Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, calls for 11 three-story apartment buildings, a clubhouse, cabana area, pool and pond, according to planning documents. The planned development would also include a combined total of 415 regular, handicap and garage parking spaces.

Lowe’s Home Center, Inc. purchased the property adjacent to Walmart with plans of opening a 117,000-sqare-foot store in 2010. Several years went by without any development on the site and the retailer ultimately abandoned those plans without reason.

Since Lowe’s backed out, commercial agents have failed to attract other tenants to the site. Now, the home improvement chain is requesting to rezone three parcels from commercial to multi-family residential.

Planners will review the detailed proposal during a public hearing Thursday at 5 p.m. at Montgomery City Hall.

