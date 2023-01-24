Advertise
After 43 years, football coach Jimmy Perry to retire

After more than 40 years, well-known collegiate and high school football coach Jimmy Perry...
After more than 40 years, well-known collegiate and high school football coach Jimmy Perry announced he would retire.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After more than 40 years, well-known collegiate and high school football coach Jimmy Perry announced he would retire.

According to a release from Saint James, Perry announced to the school and staff that he would retire following the end of the school year.

Perry spent 44 years of coaching football at the high school and collegiate levels. In 2022, he was inducted as a member of the AHSAA Sports Hall of Fame.

“It was just so humbling to be up there with the others. They’re so successful in what they’ve done in athletics, whether it was administration or other sports besides football,” Perry told sports reporter Jahmal Kennedy. “I was just so honored and humbled just to be a small part of that.”

Perry got his start in coaching back in 1979 at Trinity Presbyterian. He returned to coach at his alma mater in 1982, where he remained until 2000. During his time at Lee, he served as an assistant coach before being named the head coach in 1995. He made one state championship game appearance with the Generals in 1999.

In 2022, he ended his high school coaching career at St. James, taking the school to its first state championship during what would become his last season on the field.

During his time leading the St. James football program, Perry became the winningest coach in school history with an overall record of 92-37. He was also named 2022 Coach of the Year by both the Alabama Sports Writers Association and Alabama Football Coaches Association. He was also named 2022 Capital City Conference and All-Metro Coach of the Year.

Currently, Perry serves on the Alabama Football Coaches Association Board of Directors and on the District 3 Legislative Council for the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

St. James said it is beginning an immediate search for its next head football coach.

