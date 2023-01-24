Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation.

After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services.

“We were able to secure a waiver from the USDA to extend the 10 days reporting requirements for those individuals that are on the SNAP program,” said Brandon Hardin, director of the DHR Food Assistance Division.

There are more than 45,000 SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties.

They can now file an affidavit of loss at their local DHR office to replace food lost due to severe weather damage or recent power outages.

“A percentage of their allotment from last month and this month will be given back to them, depending on the amount of food they said they lost,” said Hardin.

Hardin says this is not the first time the division has replaced benefits for recipients.

“Our job is that individuals that are on our program are served regardless of their circumstances going on whether it be a natural disaster or just a regular food assistance application, were there to make sure that their food needs are met,” said Hardin.

SNAP recipients have until Feb. 2 to file for a food replacement.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.