Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama lawmakers plan to consider school choice legislation

Alabama is not a school choice state, but some lawmakers think this is the year to become one.
By Erin Davis
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More people Google “school choice” during January than at any other point during the year, according to the National School Choice Week organization, and Monday marked the beginning of School Choice Week. This is when families receive money to send their students to a school of their choice.

Alabama is not a school choice state, but some lawmakers think this is the year to become one. There are some districts that allow out-of-district students to transfer in, but not all of them.

The state funds a majority of the Alabama public school systems. Sen. Arthur Orr chairs the Senate’s education budget committee.

“There are multiple varieties of school choice,” said Orr. “And I think Alabama’s got to figure out what variety makes the most sense for our state.”

There is extra money in the education budget that could be used to supplement what is lost, but the long-term financial impact is unsustainable.

“The argument then becomes should we concentrate more, focus more on those schools that have chronically underperformed rather than a voucher-type program?” said Orr.

Gov. Kay Ivey supports school choice.

“We need to have meaningful discussions about school choice in Alabama,” Ivey said during her 2023 inaugural address.

Rep. Terri Collins plans to sponsor a slightly different school choice bill than last year.

“It did not require local money following the students, and that wasn’t the intent at all,” said Collins. “And so we’ve always needed to work on that local funding.”

She said there are benefits besides a better education.

“Maybe their student or they personally were being bullied where they were and they just needed a fresh start,” said Collins.

House Democratic leader Rep. Anthony Daniels says he’s not ruling school choice out.

“I’m a realist. I’m one that compromises a whole lot,” said Daniels. “But at the same time we want to make certain that our constituents’ voices are heard, and we want to make certain that we make the best decision possible.”

A bill should be ready before the session starts, so school choice might be one of the first topics lawmakers tackle in March.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This green comet will pass through the predawn skies through early February.
Green comet to appear in night sky for first time in 50,000 years
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Jamorian Bell has been arrested for the murder of Stephanie Stone
Suspect charged in murder of 64 year old Montgomery woman
WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
Multiple suspects arrested after West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force operation

Latest News

.
Pine Level teacher recalls sheltering with students during tornado
.
Alabama lawmakers mull school choice bill in 2023
.
FEMA: 200+ approved so far in Dallas County for disaster relief
Jamorian Bell has been arrested for the murder of Stephanie Stone
Suspect charged in murder of 64 year old Montgomery woman