Bikes 4 Kids helping tornado victims in Selma

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local non-profit, Bikes 4 Kids is all about helping kids exercise, and now they’re working to help tornado victims in Selma.

After hearing about what happened in Selma, founder Charlie Bradford, said not only are many children without bikes but many parents are without transportation.

He wants to provide another way for those in need to get around.

Bikes 4 Kids usually accepts used or broken bikes they can fix up and donate to those in need however, for those in Selma, Bradford is looking for new bikes and everyday items like toothpaste, deodorant, canned food and warm clothes.

Items that people use every day but might be difficult for those in Selma to get their hands on.

They are hoping to fill up a 16-foot trailer full of new bikes and everyday items.

Bikes 4 Kids plans to drop them off at First Baptist in Selma this Saturday.

“I would like them to know Bikes 4 Kids is here to help, whether were right down the street or miles away,” Bradford said. “A community is a community and we all come together and help everybody that we can.”

Bradford said they could make a second trip if necessary.

