GRAPHIC: Man charged after 7-year-old beaten and burned, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) - A New Hampshire man is facing felony charges after police say he abused a 7-year-old boy, who was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Rainah Reiley, the victim’s mother, says she’s doing all she can to remain strong for her son. She shared a photo of 7-year-old Jaevion, who was hospitalized after police say he was seriously burned on his face and body. She says he also has a skull fracture, a brain injury and blunt force trauma to the head.

“He died two times and had to be resuscitated with CPR and medication to be brought back to life,” Riley said. “He’s getting the best care in the world that he could possibly get right now.”

Jaevion, 7, was hospitalized after police say he was seriously burned on his face and body. His mother says he also has a skull fracture, a brain injury and blunt force trauma to the head. (Source: Rainah Riley, WMUR via CNN)

Police say Jaevion was not conscious or breathing last Tuesday morning when they found him at a home in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The suspect, 25-year-old Murtadah Mohammad, was arrested Thursday. Police would only say the suspect is known to the child, but Riley says he’s Jaevion’s father.

Mohammad faces multiple charges, including first- and second-degree assault, falsifying evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.

Riley says Jaevion is fighting for his life. She and the rest of his family are preparing for the worst, Riley told the court Friday.

“He’s so heavily sedated and in a coma due to all of this, which I’m thankful that he doesn’t have to be awake for it because the pain would be too much to bear for anyone, never mind a 7-year-old boy,” Riley said.

She adds that Jaevion is a light in everyone’s life.

“He’s loving, kind, compassionate, happy, well-behaved, well-mannered, so bright. He started reading chapter books when he was like 3 or 4. He is so brilliant and so beautiful,” she said.

Mohammad waived his arraignment Friday and is being held on preventative detention. According to court documents, he admitted to using power cords and hot water for what he called forms of discipline on the boy.

