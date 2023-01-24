Marbury fire station recovering from tornado damage, needs volunteers

MARBURY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Marbury Volunteer Fire Department is recovering after an EF3 tornado ripped down walls and bent garage doors.

“It appears that the wind and the pressure kind of has exploded the sides of the building,” said assistant chief Reed Brown.

The storm caused the ceiling to collapse, but the firefighter said it spared a memorial to Capt. Ann Barber, who died last year.

“This tile landed right on top, and Ann Barber’s gear is still just fine,” he said.

It is only one example of hope that seems to be so abundant in Autauga County. While there is damage across the community, there is also a spirit of volunteerism, according to Brown.

“We’re down here at the gas station giving some food out to the lineman and a lady rolls up with fresh chili in her car, and that was it for me,” he said. “I started crying at that point.”

People have also been bringing their own equipment to clear debris. The firefighter wants to keep this momentum going year-round. The fire department relies on volunteers.

“Volunteering doesn’t just include running into a burning building, going on a traumatic medical call or something,” Brown said. “There’s a lot of support stuff that we need as well.”

The station needs people to load hoses, organize gear, check vital signs and more. It is those day-to-day tasks that can make a volunteer fire department more efficient at responding to disasters.

“It’d mean the world to us,” said Brown.

People interested in volunteering with the Marbury Volunteer Fire Department can call or text 334-380-6800.

The fire department has meetings on Mondays at 7 p.m. They are temporarily in their old station along County Road 20 and County Road 143 because of the storm.

Fire officials hope to be back in their building by next year.

