Potent system arrives tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The final full week of January is here and it has started off quiet and cooler than normal. Today will feature more of the same as we’re looking at upper 50s with plenty of sunshine through the early afternoon before clouds quickly push in to end the day.

Rain, storms and wind will arrive tonight. A severe risk exists south of U.S. 80. (WSFA 12 News)

Things will change even more this evening as a strong storm system pushes closer from the west. This will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to the state tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Everyone in Central and South Alabama will see rain with this system. Flooding is not expected, though some heavy downpours are likely. Rain totals of more than an inch are a good bet for most of us. The bigger stories regarding this system are the chance for severe thunderstorms and the wind.

Severe weather is most likely to occur closer to the Gulf Coast tonight. (WSFA 12 News)

Those south of U.S. 80 -- counties like Barbour, Butler, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Monroe, and Wilcox -- will have the chance of severe weather tonight. Damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph and tornadoes are possible IF the warm, moist air pushes far enough northward. The absolute highest threat of any severe weather will be far southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Aside from the severe weather threat, there will be strong non-thunderstorm winds this evening through tomorrow afternoon. Wind speeds of 15-25 mph and gusts of 35-45 mph are expected areawide tonight, then gusts should drop to 25-35 mph tomorrow. This could bring some trees and limbs down and cause power outages without any help from thunderstorms.

It will be windy tonight with gusts of 35-45 mph. (WSFA 12 News)

The rain will quickly depart tomorrow morning with skies turning partly cloudy as temperatures reach the upper 50s and 60s around lunchtime. Temperatures will fall a bit as the afternoon moves along tomorrow. The breeziness tomorrow will stick with us on Thursday under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will remain below normal late this week and this weekend. Look for highs in the lower 50s Thursday and Friday, with upper 50s returning for the month’s final weekend.

A strong system will push through tonight, then it's quiet. (WSFA 12 News)

Friday and Saturday will bring more dry weather ahead of another system set to arrive Saturday night. That one will bring widespread rain Sunday and Sunday night. There does not appear to be any sort of severe weather risk associated with it at this time.

