Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspect arrested in Coosa County murder case

Lei-Keston Demicha Sharoy Ford is charged with murder.
Lei-Keston Demicha Sharoy Ford is charged with murder.(Source: Coosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County authorities have arrested a man in connection to a recent fatal shooting in Goodwater.

Lei-Keston Demicha Sharoy Ford, 21, of Alexander City, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Robin Braswell on Jan. 14. Circuit Judge David Law set Ford’s bail at $50,000.

According to court records, it started when Braswell went to a home where his former girlfriend was with Ford, her new boyfriend. Investigators say Braswell kept banging on a window to get his ex-girlfriend to take him home, but she asked him to leave and said he was violating a court order by being there.

The criminal complaint alleges Ford went outside to try to get Braswell to leave. He allegedly fired a warning shot into the air when he saw Braswell peep out from behind a car. Investigators say Braswell then headed to the porch while “fumbling around in his coat pocket.” The complaint states Ford then shot Braswell in the chest, killing him.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
The scene of an industrial accident that claimed the life of Courtney Edwards, a member of ramp...
Preliminary report released on deadly Montgomery airport accident
Jamorian Bell has been arrested for the murder of Stephanie Stone
Suspect charged in murder of 64 year old Montgomery woman
This green comet will pass through the predawn skies through early February.
Green comet to appear in night sky for first time in 50,000 years
William Chase Johnson makes a court appearance. (Source: WSFA)
Change of venue sought in trial over slain Alabama sheriff

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt
Britt casts her first vote as US senator
After more than 40 years, well-known collegiate and high school football coach Jimmy Perry has...
After 43 years, football coach Jimmy Perry to retire
.
Autauga County cleanup continues more than week after Jan. 12 tornado
New trail connects schools and parks in Montgomery