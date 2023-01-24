Suspect arrested in Coosa County murder case

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County authorities have arrested a man in connection to a recent fatal shooting in Goodwater.

Lei-Keston Demicha Sharoy Ford, 21, of Alexander City, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Robin Braswell on Jan. 14. Circuit Judge David Law set Ford’s bail at $50,000.

According to court records, it started when Braswell went to a home where his former girlfriend was with Ford, her new boyfriend. Investigators say Braswell kept banging on a window to get his ex-girlfriend to take him home, but she asked him to leave and said he was violating a court order by being there.

The criminal complaint alleges Ford went outside to try to get Braswell to leave. He allegedly fired a warning shot into the air when he saw Braswell peep out from behind a car. Investigators say Braswell then headed to the porch while “fumbling around in his coat pocket.” The complaint states Ford then shot Braswell in the chest, killing him.

