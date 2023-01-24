Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Universal Studios Hollywood performer rushed to hospital after accident during live show

According to guests watching the show, the performer was on one of the towers and jumped into...
According to guests watching the show, the performer was on one of the towers and jumped into the water on fire, which is a normal part of the act.(KABC via CNN Newsource)
By KABC staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - A performer at Universal Studios Hollywood was rushed to the hospital after an accident during a live show Monday afternoon.

It was a shocking ending to the famed Waterworld show.

According to guests watching the show, the performer was on one of the towers and jumped into the water on fire, which is a normal part of the act.

But something went wrong.

Several staff members jumped in to pull the performer, who was unconscious, out of the water.

He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is currently unknown.

Officials are still trying to determine what happened. Universal says it is reviewing details surrounding the event.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
The scene of an industrial accident that claimed the life of Courtney Edwards, a member of ramp...
Preliminary report released on deadly Montgomery airport accident
Jamorian Bell has been arrested for the murder of Stephanie Stone
Suspect charged in murder of 64 year old Montgomery woman
This green comet will pass through the predawn skies through early February.
Green comet to appear in night sky for first time in 50,000 years
William Chase Johnson makes a court appearance. (Source: WSFA)
Change of venue sought in trial over slain Alabama sheriff

Latest News

FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
The 'Doomsday Clock' is moving in the wrong direction, The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists...
Ukraine war moves ‘Doomsday Clock’ to 90 seconds to midnight
The 'Doomsday Clock' is moving in the wrong direction, The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists...
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight
Former boxing champion Mike Tyson is pictured in this still from July 31, 2019. A woman filed a...
Woman files suit accusing Mike Tyson of rape in early ‘90s