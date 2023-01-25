Advertise
Alabama man arrested in WI for allegedly threatening to shoot motel employees

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OAK CREEK, Wis. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Oak Creek, Wisconsin on Jan. 20 for allegedly threatening to shoot employees at a motel.

According to a press release from the Oak Creek Police Department, an unnamed 54-year-old Alabama man and his 55-year-old girlfriend from Milwaukee refused to leave a motel room. The couple threatened to shoot employees and law enforcement.

The building was safely evacuated and both suspects were arrested without injury with the assistance of the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and FBI-Milwaukee.

The press release does not specify where in Alabama the man is from.

