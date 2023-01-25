Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million

Valerie Judah of Dothan, who was charged with DUI last year, alleges an officer handcuffed her behind her back despite being repeatedly told she is a fall risk due to her “bad knee.”
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An attorney who claims police victimized her seeks $2 million from the city of Dothan, according to a complaint obtained by WTVY.

Valerie Judah of Dothan, who was charged with DUI last year, alleges an officer handcuffed her behind her back despite being repeatedly told she is a fall risk due to her “bad knee.”

Judah fell to a concrete floor as that officer escorted her into the city jail and received facial injuries that she claims left permanent scars.

She had been arrested after the patrolman, per his report, observed her driving erratically along Ross Clark Circle.

Besides abuse allegations, Judah also claims humiliation because another officer laughed as she fell.

“We feel like our civil rights were violated and as a result we have permanent damage, emotional scarring, and we are in counseling,” said her attorney David Harrison in a statement.

Dothan police declined to comment since civil allegations and criminal charges are pending.

However, the department made available its handcuffing policy.

“Any suspect placed under arrest for a felony or misdemeanor charge shall first be handcuffed with his hands behind him, and then searched prior to being transported to any location. This policy applies to all suspects regardless of age, sex, or outward demeanor.”

A few exceptions occur when cuffing behind the back is either physically impossible or impractical, and for those arrested on minor traffic offenses and ordinance violations, unless the officer fears a safety threat.

Judah is former Houston County Bar Association president and unsuccessful candidate for circuit judge in 2017.

If Dothan denies her claim or fails to act on it, she could file a lawsuit.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Jeffery Pruitt is charged with capital murder.
3rd suspect arrested in Montgomery capital murder case
Strong wind, heavy rain, thunderstorms, and a chance of severe weather are expected tonight.
First Alert: Loud, windy storms rolling through Alabama
The scene of an industrial accident that claimed the life of Courtney Edwards, a member of ramp...
Preliminary report released on deadly Montgomery airport accident
The apartment project is being proposed near Walmart on Chantilly Parkway.
264-unit apartment complex proposed near Chantilly Pkwy. Walmart

Latest News

File Photo: Traffic Lights
Passengers encouraged to ‘speak up’ during National Passenger Safety Week
In March, state lawmakers could debate a bill that would significantly cut the amount of "good...
Senate bill named for fallen Bibb Co. Deputy cuts down “good time” inmates can serve
The Montgomery County Board of Education voted against adding I Dream Big Academy at a special...
Montgomery school board votes down charter school application
Gun safety reminder after child's shooting death
JeffCo Sheriff’s Department urging parents to safely secure guns away from children
Recipients who were affected by severe weather can get food replacements.
Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather