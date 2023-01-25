Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An attorney who claims police victimized her seeks $2 million from the city of Dothan, according to a complaint obtained by WTVY.

Valerie Judah of Dothan, who was charged with DUI last year, alleges an officer handcuffed her behind her back despite being repeatedly told she is a fall risk due to her “bad knee.”

Judah fell to a concrete floor as that officer escorted her into the city jail and received facial injuries that she claims left permanent scars.

She had been arrested after the patrolman, per his report, observed her driving erratically along Ross Clark Circle.

Besides abuse allegations, Judah also claims humiliation because another officer laughed as she fell.

“We feel like our civil rights were violated and as a result we have permanent damage, emotional scarring, and we are in counseling,” said her attorney David Harrison in a statement.

Dothan police declined to comment since civil allegations and criminal charges are pending.

However, the department made available its handcuffing policy.

“Any suspect placed under arrest for a felony or misdemeanor charge shall first be handcuffed with his hands behind him, and then searched prior to being transported to any location. This policy applies to all suspects regardless of age, sex, or outward demeanor.”

A few exceptions occur when cuffing behind the back is either physically impossible or impractical, and for those arrested on minor traffic offenses and ordinance violations, unless the officer fears a safety threat.

Judah is former Houston County Bar Association president and unsuccessful candidate for circuit judge in 2017.

If Dothan denies her claim or fails to act on it, she could file a lawsuit.

