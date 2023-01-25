Autauga County EMA prepared for more possible severe weather

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The road to recovery is underway in Autauga County after the deadly tornado earlier this month, but now another set of storms are headed toward Alabama.

Around 70 homes in the area are unlivable, according to Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggett, who shared that area storm shelters are prepared to house more people.

“Absolutely they are,” Baggett said. “That’s one thing about our two storm shelters that we have over here. They are always ready.”

The storm shelter at First Baptist Church Posey Crossroads is near some of the hardest hit communities. There is also a shelter at Boones Chapel Baptist Church.

The EMA director added knowing the location of these shelters could save lives.

“The Posey Crossroads shelter actually had an individual in that that a tree fell across his house, and I don’t know that he would have survived that had he not been in that shelter,” he said.

The EMA wants residents to have their weather radios on and phones fully charged. People should not rely on weather sirens.

“Homes are built so well now that the odds of hearing that tornado siren inside your house, it’s almost impossible,” Baggett said.

The Autauga County EMA shared that area storm shelters can house around 250 people. You can find one near you by clicking here.

