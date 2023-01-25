Colder, drier weather has returned

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The rain has departed the state early this morning with skies set to turn partly cloudy for the remainder of the day. Temperatures this morning are in the middle to upper 50s and 60s. The 60s are confined to southern and southeastern parts of the state.

Temperatures will then fall a bit as the afternoon moves along and colder air pours in from the northwest. Montgomery will be near 50 degrees by the time we get to 5 p.m. The wind speeds today will be 10-20 mph.

Temperatures stay below normal through the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Tonight will be much colder as we fall into the middle and upper 30s. Temperatures will remain below normal for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend. Look for highs in the lower 50s tomorrow and Friday, with upper 50s returning for the month’s final weekend. Some of us could certainly get to 60 degrees this weekend.

Lows will be down in the upper 20s and lower 30s to start Friday and Saturday. This should foster widespread frost development on vehicles, rooftops and grassy areas both mornings.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will bring dry weather before another system arrives on Sunday. That one will bring widespread rain Sunday and Sunday night. There does not appear to be any sort of severe weather risk associated with it at this time.

Sunday and next Tuesday will bring more rain to the area. (WSFA 12 News)

Models keep Monday and Monday night dry before additional chances for rain beginning Tuesday. Right now there doesn’t appear to be much of a heavy rain or severe weather risk with any system next week. That is subject to change as new data come in, so keep checking back for forecast updates.

Temperatures will warm up next week with highs back in the 60s and perhaps even the 70s. This shouldn’t last too long as colder air may follow to end next week!

