Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Deadline to apply for Montgomery magnet schools quickly approaching

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deadline to apply to attend one of Montgomery’s Magnet Schools is quickly approaching.

According to Montgomery Public Schools, the application period will run until Jan. 31st.

The magnet programs of the Montgomery Public Schools (MPS) offer educational choices for children in Kindergarten through the twelfth grade. These specialized programs are designed around themes that focus on the talents and abilities of students.

Those looking to apply and be placed in the lottery system of their desired school should apply at this link.

MPS has created a video to help answer questions about the application timeline and process.

For additional questions, please visit MPS’ website.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Jeffery Pruitt is charged with capital murder.
3rd suspect charged in Montgomery capital murder case
The apartment project is being proposed near Walmart on Chantilly Parkway.
264-unit apartment complex proposed near Chantilly Pkwy. Walmart
Strong wind, heavy rain, thunderstorms, and a chance of severe weather are expected tonight.
First Alert: Loud, windy storms rolling through Alabama
The scene of an industrial accident that claimed the life of Courtney Edwards, a member of ramp...
Preliminary report released on deadly Montgomery airport accident

Latest News

Perry Hooper Jr.
Former Alabama lawmaker files suit against city of Montgomery, police department
The Dream Initiative: College & Career Exposure Tips
The Dream Initiative: College & Career Exposure Tips
Wildlife Wednesday: Game Check/Harvest Record
Wildlife Wednesday: Game Check/Harvest Record
Ask the doctor: Dr. Brian Sellers part 2
Ask the doctor: Dr. Brian Sellers part 2