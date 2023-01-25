Deadline to apply for Montgomery magnet schools quickly approaching

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deadline to apply to attend one of Montgomery’s Magnet Schools is quickly approaching.

According to Montgomery Public Schools, the application period will run until Jan. 31st.

The magnet programs of the Montgomery Public Schools (MPS) offer educational choices for children in Kindergarten through the twelfth grade. These specialized programs are designed around themes that focus on the talents and abilities of students.

Those looking to apply and be placed in the lottery system of their desired school should apply at this link.

MPS has created a video to help answer questions about the application timeline and process.

For additional questions, please visit MPS’ website.

