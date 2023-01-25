FEMA opening recovery centers in Autauga, Dallas, Elmore counties

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency and State of Alabama are opening disaster recovery centers to assist recent storm victims in Autauga, Dallas and Elmore counties.

Federal officials said survivors of the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak will be offered one-on-one help. Each center will open Thursday at 1 p.m.

Autauga County: Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief Center, 118 Jesse Samuel Hunt Blvd. - Prattville

Dallas County: Parking lot of Crosspoint Christian Church, 1710 W. Dallas Ave. - Selma

Elmore County: Elmore County Court House, 100 Commerce St. - Wetumpka



Each location will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. No appointments are required.



Storm victims can also apply for assistance online or call 1-800-621-3362. The helpline is open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. CST.

