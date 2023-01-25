Advertise
Funeral arrangements announced for Germantown church member killed in Texas plane crash

Patterson leaves behind his wife of eight years and two children, a one-year-old and...
Patterson leaves behind his wife of eight years and two children, a one-year-old and two-year-old.(Harvest Church)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Tyler Patterson, a member of Harvest Church killed in the fatal Jan. 17 plane crash near Yoakum, Texas.

Patterson was among four killed in the crash.

Lead Pastor Dr. Kennon Vaughan is the sole survivor. At last check, he is recovering and is currently in physical therapy.

A visitation will be held for Patterson on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Harvest Church, followed by a memorial service immediately after.

The memorial service will also be livestreamed online.

Instead of flowers, Patterson’s family asks for donations to be sent to his children’s educational fund.

