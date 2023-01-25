Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘I pray that he suffers’: Amore Wiggins’ mother shares feelings toward child’s father

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “If you could talk to Mr. Vickerstaff, what would you say to him,” asks WTVM reporter Katrice Nolan.

“I wouldn’t even know where to start. It always wondered in my mind, all the why’s but now it’s no justification, because now my child is gone,” says Wiggins.

Sherry Wiggins says she has been devastated since finding out her daughter has been dead for so many years and possibly at the hands of her father. Amore’s mother is speaking out about how she found out the news of her daughter’s death.

“They had asked me questions about if I knew a Lamar Vickerstaff, and I indicated that we shared a common child. and they started to brief me on the Opelika “Jane Doe” case, that had been open for over 10 years at that time,” says Wiggins.

Wiggins was not familiar with the case considering she lived hundreds of miles away from the mobile home park where Amore’s remains were found. she says within the first two years of Amore’s life, Amore’s stepmother, Ruth Vickerstaff, would pick her daughter up for visits without incident, up until the Vickerstaff’s gained full custody. Wiggins says if issues between them and Amore were happening, she wishes they would have given her back.

“I wish that whatever was going on, I wish that his wife would have reached out, I wish he would have just called me and said sherry we need to bring her home if things weren’t working. she still had a little voice and his wife could have done that if things were getting hard,” says Wiggins.

She says she tried several times to reach out to see Amore but was blocked, by phone, email., social media, and even the police being called with claims that Wiggins was harassing Vickerstaff. “How many times did you go to court for custody? If you can give a number,” asks Nolan.

“I would say I got to the point where I at least tried every other year,” says Wiggins. And as the years passed, Wiggins was waiting for her 18th birthday which Amore would never live to see.

“I told myself that I couldn’t be threatened by him with the law of harassing him, I couldn’t be in violation of a court order of not having any rights, none of that could happen once she reached 18,” says Wiggins.

She says she never got to say goodbye to her daughter, but now the community knows who her daughter is. “She’s no longer ‘Jane Doe’, and she does have a name, and her name means something very special,” says Wiggins.

Now that her father has been arrested facing murder charges and her step mother facing charges of failure to report a missing child, Wiggins says justice needs to be served. “I pray that he gets everything that he deserves, and I pray that he suffers the way that my child did him and Ruth because no child deserves what she went through,” says Wiggins.

To donate to Amore Wiggins’ GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Jeffery Pruitt is charged with capital murder.
3rd suspect charged in Montgomery capital murder case
The apartment project is being proposed near Walmart on Chantilly Parkway.
264-unit apartment complex proposed near Chantilly Pkwy. Walmart
Strong wind, heavy rain, thunderstorms, and a chance of severe weather are expected tonight.
First Alert: Loud, windy storms rolling through Alabama
The scene of an industrial accident that claimed the life of Courtney Edwards, a member of ramp...
Preliminary report released on deadly Montgomery airport accident

Latest News

Tuberville introduces a bill to protect the agriculture industry.
Senator Tuberville introduces bill to protect agriculture industry
Alabama EMA Resiliency Summit.
Alabama EMA Resiliency Summit
Lawmakers want to change state's adoption process.
Lawmakers want to change state's adoption process
INTERVIEW: Mother of 'Opelika Baby Jane Doe,' Amore Wiggins speaks
WATCH NOW: Mother of Baby Jane Doe speaks candidly in 1-on-1 interview
FEMA and State of Alabama are opening disaster recovery centers to assist recent tornado...
FEMA opening recovery centers in Autauga, Dallas, Elmore counties