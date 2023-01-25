Advertise
Man charged in 2022 fatal Prattville shooting

A man is charged with murder for the 2022 shooting and subsequent death of Tim’Corien Javarcea Motes.((Source: Prattville Police Dept.))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is charged with murder for the 2022 shooting and subsequent death of Tim’Corien Javarcea Motes.

According to Prattville police, Travon Norwood, 20, was taken into custody in Montgomery by U.S. Marshals and charged Tuesday.

The shooting happened on June 14th in the area of County Road 4 and Moore Drive. Motes was on life support at Baptist South but later passed from his injuries.

Norwood is being held in the Autauga County Jail without bail until a preliminary hearing is held.

