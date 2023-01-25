Advertise
Man killed in Alexander City house fire

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department is investigating a Monday morning fire that left a man dead.

According to fire chief Reese McAlister, it happened in the 1000 block of Old Kellyton Road. McAlister said the victim was 40 years old. His identity has not been publicly released.

No further details were immediately available as authorities continue to investigate.

