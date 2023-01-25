Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man shot, killed after dog steps on loaded gun, sheriff says

According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident...
According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident at about 10 a.m. Saturday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man was shot and killed after his dog stepped on a gun, firing it, officials said.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies responded to the scene for a call about a man who was shot in the back. First responders began CPR immediately, but the man died at the scene.

Investigation revealed that the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck when a dog in the back seat stepped on a rifle, causing the weapon to fire. The bullet struck the man in the back.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Jeffery Pruitt is charged with capital murder.
3rd suspect charged in Montgomery capital murder case
The apartment project is being proposed near Walmart on Chantilly Parkway.
264-unit apartment complex proposed near Chantilly Pkwy. Walmart
Strong wind, heavy rain, thunderstorms, and a chance of severe weather are expected tonight.
First Alert: Loud, windy storms rolling through Alabama
The scene of an industrial accident that claimed the life of Courtney Edwards, a member of ramp...
Preliminary report released on deadly Montgomery airport accident

Latest News

The U.S.-made M1 Abrams tanks may be on their way to Ukraine after a preliminary agreement was...
LIVE: Biden speaks on continued support for Ukraine; after US offer, Germany commits to provide Leopard tanks
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: School administrators were warned about 6-year-old’s gun 3 times before shooting
Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan....
The AP Interview: Pope says homosexuality not a crime
Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case
Just 10 minutes of physical activity every day may help your brain, according to a new study.
10 minutes of physical activity a day helps the brain, study says