Montgomery school board votes down charter school application

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has voted against adding a new charter school.

Leaders with I Dream Big Academy met with the board Tuesday evening for a special called meeting about their application. After about 50 minutes of discussion and questions from leaders, Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown recommended the board not accept the proposal.

A majority of the board agreed with Brown.

Leaders say sustainability was a key concern.

“Every individual on that board is more concerned about what’s good for Montgomery and our students as opposed to our personal opinions,” said school board President Brenda DeRamus-Coleman. “The biggest concern was ensuring that we could, or that the applicant and its organization, could sustain such a school.”

“Accepting something new is difficult, but at the end of the day if we’re all making decisions on what’s best for our students and our families, then we have to look and ask ourselves is 2% proficiency the best that we can do,” said I Dream Big Academy founder and CEO Angela Lang. “Right now, our elementary parents are looking at where are they going to send their students, and the message we sent today is that’s not a sense of urgency right now.”

Leaders with I Dream Big Academy say they plan to appeal the vote.

