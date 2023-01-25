Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery school board votes down charter school application

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has voted against adding a new charter school.

Leaders with I Dream Big Academy met with the board Tuesday evening for a special called meeting about their application. After about 50 minutes of discussion and questions from leaders, Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown recommended the board not accept the proposal.

A majority of the board agreed with Brown.

Leaders say sustainability was a key concern.

“Every individual on that board is more concerned about what’s good for Montgomery and our students as opposed to our personal opinions,” said school board President Brenda DeRamus-Coleman. “The biggest concern was ensuring that we could, or that the applicant and its organization, could sustain such a school.”

“Accepting something new is difficult, but at the end of the day if we’re all making decisions on what’s best for our students and our families, then we have to look and ask ourselves is 2% proficiency the best that we can do,” said I Dream Big Academy founder and CEO Angela Lang. “Right now, our elementary parents are looking at where are they going to send their students, and the message we sent today is that’s not a sense of urgency right now.”

Leaders with I Dream Big Academy say they plan to appeal the vote.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
The scene of an industrial accident that claimed the life of Courtney Edwards, a member of ramp...
Preliminary report released on deadly Montgomery airport accident
Jamorian Bell has been arrested for the murder of Stephanie Stone
Suspect charged in murder of 64 year old Montgomery woman
This green comet will pass through the predawn skies through early February.
Green comet to appear in night sky for first time in 50,000 years
William Chase Johnson makes a court appearance. (Source: WSFA)
Change of venue sought in trial over slain Alabama sheriff

Latest News

Recipients who were affected by severe weather can get food replacements.
Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather
The EMA wants residents to have their weather radios on and phones fully charged.
Autauga County EMA prepared for more possible severe weather
Autauga County EMA prepared for more possible severe weather
Autauga County EMA prepared for more possible severe weather
DHR helps Alabama storm victims
DHR helps Alabama storm victims