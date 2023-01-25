Advertise
Passengers encouraged to ‘speak up’ during National Passenger Safety Week

By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week is National Passenger Safety Week, focused on putting an end to tragedies by empowering passengers to speak up when in a car with an unsafe driver.

U.S. roadway deaths are rising at an alarming rate. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, passengers accounted for 62% of traffic fatalities nationwide in 2019.

National Passenger Safety Week was launched last January by We Save Lives and The National Road Safety Foundation, two non-profits focusing on crash prevention and saving lives. The goal is to promote safe driving practices and prevent unsafe ones by empowering passengers to “SPEAK UP” when their lives are in danger due to a reckless driver.

This year’s theme is “one courageous voice can change one deadly choice.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is joining more than 60 traffic safety and advocacy groups nationwide that are helping encourage and empower passengers to take responsibility for their safety.

The National Passenger Safety campaign has this website - https://nationalpassengersafety.org/ - with ways to take action and a checklist for parents to teach their young children.

