Pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle in Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of Coliseum Boulevard at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the pedestrian, a man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver was uninjured.

The roadway was closed but has since reopened.

No other information was released.

