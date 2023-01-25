Pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of Coliseum Boulevard at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the pedestrian, a man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver was uninjured.

The roadway was closed but has since reopened.

No other information was released.

