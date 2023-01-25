Friends, co-workers remember Montgomery woman, 64, shot to death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman is being remembered not for how she died but for how she lived.

For her patients, coworkers, and friends, Stephanie Stone was much more than another violent crime statistic.

Stephanie worked at Alabama Cancer Care of Montgomery.

“She was one of the most wonderful people,” Nancy Graves, a coworker of Stephanie’s, said. “She you knew if you had a problem or something, go to her and the two of y’all could work it out. And if anybody, you know, anybody need any help, she was there for them.”

Graves said Stephanie is already missed at the clinic. Her patients and coworkers are mourning her death and remembering a woman who was generous and kind.

“She was my best friend at this clinic,” Jessie Ogletree, another coworker, said. “She was loyal. She would do anything for anyone.”

Jessie Ogletree said Stephanie’s death was senseless.

“It makes it harder, it is hard to lose her anyway, but the way that she was lost is unfair,” Jessie Ogletree said. “It’s senseless.”

Jason Ogletree, a pharmacy tech at the clinic, said Stephanie would do anything to help her patients, even using her own money to help pay for their treatments.

“If they said, ‘Look, I just can’t afford it,’ she would pay for it because that’s just who she was,” Pharmacy Tech Jason Ogletree said. “She cared about the patients, and I always came first and that’s one of the things that I loved about her.”

Lestine Burton, a patient of Stephanie’s, said her presence and caring nature will be missed.

“She was gonna make sure I made it out alright. If I came in here looking down, she was gonna make sure before I leave, I was okay,” Burton explained.

Burton said Stephanie even called her at home to make sure she was okay following her visits.

“When I get home sometimes, she would call me and say, ‘You okay, kiddo?’” Burton said. “She was a very special person.”

Tura White, another patient of Stone’s, started treatment in December. She said she was shocked to hear about Stephanie.

“I came in on Friday for labs and there was a memorial set up for Stephanie. And I saw it and I was shocked. I was like, it had to be some unfortunate, but I didn’t want to ask,” White said. “When I saw the news article, that was even more heartbreaking. It broke my heart because I’m sure whatever that person would have wanted, she would have given.”

A Montgomery woman is being remembered not for how she died, but how she lived. ((Source: WSFA 12 News via Alabama Cancer Care of Montgomery)))

White said she’ll remember Stephanie making her feel comfortable.

“She was a person that made you feel welcomed, comfortable and made you feel like I’m okay going into treatment,” White said.

Longtime friend David Grimes said he believes, even in death, Stephanie will continue to make a difference.

“Being taken away like this is going to cause an awareness movement that she would be so proud of,” Grimes added. “Because I think thousands of people have been had their life impacted by Stephanie and it is going to show up. Little by little.”

An 18-year-old has been charged with capital murder in Stone’s death. Police believe the motive for the crime was robbery.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.