Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Some pushing for paid parental leave for state employees

Birmingham recently passed 12 weeks of paid parental leave for all city employees
Push to expand paid parental leave
Push to expand paid parental leave
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have had a kid then you know how demanding the weeks that follow the birth are. City employees now get 12 weeks of paid parental leave to deal with the challenges but state employees don’t have that same privilege.

It is a concept growing in popularity with Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina all passing some form of paid parental leave over the last few years, and the City of Birmingham is the latest to do it.

“We are excited about the progress and that this is really a growing trend across the region. We do hope that the state is paying attention. That other cities in Alabama will look at this example. That private employers will look at this example,” said A Better Balance Policy Manager, Feroza Freeland.

State employees can take leave for the birth of a child, but it isn’t paid. If you want to be paid you have to use your sick days.

“They have been fortunate to not have COVID, to not have a bad case of influenza, and they got 20 or 25 days. Well that is a month after the baby is born and then after that they are out of leave,” said Mac McArthur.

McArthur is the Executive Director of the Alabama State Employees Association and believes the state should pass paid parental leave.

“It is something that we really need to take a step to do now. The state of Alabama has lost about 5% of its workforce over the last four years. It is hugely important that we reach out to these younger folks and make these jobs more attractive.”

McArthur believes the state has made progress in the fight for paid parental leave. He points to the bills proposed by former Senator Jones as proof.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Jeffery Pruitt is charged with capital murder.
3rd suspect arrested in Montgomery capital murder case
Strong wind, heavy rain, thunderstorms, and a chance of severe weather are expected tonight.
First Alert: Loud, windy storms rolling through Alabama
The scene of an industrial accident that claimed the life of Courtney Edwards, a member of ramp...
Preliminary report released on deadly Montgomery airport accident
The apartment project is being proposed near Walmart on Chantilly Parkway.
264-unit apartment complex proposed near Chantilly Pkwy. Walmart

Latest News

File Photo: Traffic Lights
Passengers encouraged to ‘speak up’ during National Passenger Safety Week
In March, state lawmakers could debate a bill that would significantly cut the amount of "good...
Senate bill named for fallen Bibb Co. Deputy cuts down “good time” inmates can serve
The Montgomery County Board of Education voted against adding I Dream Big Academy at a special...
Montgomery school board votes down charter school application
Gun safety reminder after child's shooting death
JeffCo Sheriff’s Department urging parents to safely secure guns away from children
Recipients who were affected by severe weather can get food replacements.
Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather