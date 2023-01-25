Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

US Sen. Tuberville re-introducing bill on foreign agricultural investments

(WBRC)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Farmers and agriculture are part of the fabric that makes Alabama special. U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is re-introducing a bill that he says will protect that.

Tuberville says this bill is crucial for America’s food supply and national security. It’s called the Foreign Adversary Risk Management Act, better known as the FARM Act. Tuberville says it takes steps to protect our country’s agriculture and supply chains.

The senator says over the past few years, he has seen an alarming number of foreign purchases of farmland, particularly by China.

“These foreign investments are now reaching every piece of the very large puzzle that makes up our agriculture industry, from farming and processing to packaging and shipping. The FARM Act would add the secretary of agriculture to the main government body that oversees the vetting process for foreign investment and purchases of American companies.”

Tuberville says the FARM Act is the first step toward protecting Alabama’s 44,000 farms and the 600,000 jobs the agriculture industry creates in Alabama.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Jeffery Pruitt is charged with capital murder.
3rd suspect charged in Montgomery capital murder case
The apartment project is being proposed near Walmart on Chantilly Parkway.
264-unit apartment complex proposed near Chantilly Pkwy. Walmart
Strong wind, heavy rain, thunderstorms, and a chance of severe weather are expected tonight.
First Alert: Loud, windy storms rolling through Alabama
The scene of an industrial accident that claimed the life of Courtney Edwards, a member of ramp...
Preliminary report released on deadly Montgomery airport accident

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Mother of 'Opelika Baby Jane Doe,' Amore Wiggins speaks
WATCH NOW: Mother of Baby Jane Doe speaks candidly in 1-on-1 interview
FEMA and State of Alabama are opening disaster recovery centers to assist recent tornado...
FEMA opening recovery centers in Autauga, Dallas, Elmore counties
INTERVIEW: Mother of 'Opelika Baby Jane Doe,' Amore Wiggins speaks
INTERVIEW: Mother of Opelika Baby Jane Doe speaks
Mark Ridgeway
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS