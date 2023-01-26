2 Dale County residents sentenced for sexual exploitation of a child

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two Dale County residents have been sentenced for federal sexual exploitation of a child charges.

52-year-old Jason Hason Bright of Ozark was sentenced on January 25 to 40 years in prison for the sexual exploitation charge as well as a charge of receipt of child pornography.

Bright’s co-defendant, 34-year-old Tiffany Diane Hughes of Ozark, was sentenced back on December 4 to 20 years for just the sexual exploitation charge.

In addition to their sentences, Bright and Hughes have both been ordered to serve five years on supervised release, and both must register as sex offenders. Because of the charges being federal, neither will be eligible for parole.

Both Bright and Hughes were arrested back in September of 2020 after an investigation by the Dale County Sheriff’s Office. Originally, both faced charges of 1st degree Rape and Sexual Abuse of a child less than 12, with Bright also facing 1st degree Sodomy and Electronic Solicitation charges.

Additional charges were then added in October 2020, with both receiving counts of possession of child porn and 11 counts of parents or guardians permitting children to engage in the production of obscene matter, as well as one count of enticing a child for immoral purposes. Bright also receiving a 1st degree Human Trafficking charge.

This all then led to both being transferred into federal custody in December 2021 and the ensuing federal trial that resulted in their prison sentences.

