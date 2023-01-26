‘Appy Hours’ grant to support tech training at local HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CSX has provided a $30,000 grant to elevate minority technology talent in the Montgomery area.

Officials said the “Appy Hours” grant will use hands-on development training sessions at local Historically Black Colleges and Universities campuses.

CSX teamed up with The Alabama Collective and the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce’s TechMGM for the initiative.

“This partnership with CSX will enable more students to be exposed to the career field that’s in the highest demand in the state for the upcoming year,” said Charisse Stokes, executive director of TechMGM and Alabama Collective principal partner. “This digital skills series will prepare our students for a more competitive workforce.”

The grant is expected to show students how software application development can build a path to careers in technology.

“CSX’s contribution and support of The Alabama Collective’s mission aligns with our company’s strong stance to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce in the communities where we provide safe and efficient rail-based transportation solutions,” said Arthur Adams, CSX senior vice president of sales and marketing. “We are pleased to partner with the City of Montgomery, local HBCUs and The Alabama Collective on this initiative that supports the growth and prosperity of Montgomery and its residents.”

