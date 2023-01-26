Advertise
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers release 2022 statistics

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released its statistics from 2022.

According to CrimeStoppers, in 2022, they received 1,169 tips and paid out $22,500 to the 62 anonymous tipsters. These tips led to 149 arrests and 342 felony criminal charges.

Additionally, CrimeStoppers has stated that in partnership with law enforcement, they recovered $145,120 of stolen property and took $91,658 worth of illegal drugs off the streets.

CrimeStoppers continued its partnership with the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. They assisted in locating 16 violent fugitives wanted for kidnapping, assault, robbery, and murder. Additionally, they provided a cash reward to the 16 anonymous tipsters that provided information that led to the arrest of those fugitives.

CrimeStoppers has also awarded Investigator Clifford H. Clark, Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant Joseph Donofrio, Troy Police Department, and Corporal Makinley Robinson, Dadeville Police Department, as 2021 CrimeStoppers Officers of the Year for their dedication and outstanding work ethic. Officer David Johnson, Alexander Police Department, was honored as CrimeStoppers School Resource Officer of the Year.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers started in 1997 with a mission to stop, solve, and prevent crime. They are a nonprofit organization that brings together law enforcement, media, and the community. The goal is to work together and make Alabama communities safer to work, live, and play.

