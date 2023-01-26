Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Chilton County man sentenced in 2021 rape

Ronald Kaefer has been sentenced to 85 years in prison
Ronald Kaefer has been sentenced to 85 years in prison(Chilton County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Chilton County jury convicted Ronald Kaefer of rape in the First Degree in September of 2022. He has now been sentenced to 85 years in prison.

According to court documents, Kaefer was sentenced on Thursday by Judge Bill Lewis, 19th Judicial Circuit, to serve 85 years in prison for the rape of a woman with Downes Syndrome in Feb. 2021.

Kaefer was charged with the rape of a family friend’s daughter in early 2021 after the victim reported what he had done to her. He was arrested in Mar. 2021.

The trial took place over two days. During the trial, the Office of the District Attorney proved that the victim, in this case, did not possess the mental capacity to consent to a sexual act. Once the jury found Kaefer guilty, his bond was revoked, and he awaited sentencing in the Chilton County Jail.

District Attorney CJ Robinson said, “I am so proud of our team and how we fought to provide justice for this victim and her family. Anyone who would take advantage of an intellectually disabled person does not deserve to live in the free world. We are all better served with Ronald Kaefer living the rest of his life in a prison cell.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery woman is being remembered not for how she died, but how she lived.
Friends, co-workers remember Montgomery woman, 64, shot to death
Perry Hooper Jr.
Former Alabama lawmaker files suit against city of Montgomery, police department
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
A man is charged with murder for the 2022 shooting and subsequent death of Tim’Corien Javarcea...
Man charged in 2022 fatal Prattville shooting

Latest News

A former employee at the Institute for the Blind and Deaf was charged with having sex with an...
Former employee at Institute for the Deaf and Blind charged with sexual abuse of a student
File photo of Holtville High School where an Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after...
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school 
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said 36 firearms were confiscated during "Operation 2020."
MPD announces 36 firearms seized, 22 arrests in latest ‘street-level’ operation
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released its statistics from 2022.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers release 2022 statistics