Cool afternoons and two freezing nights

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s much colder this morning across Central Alabama after the passage of yesterday’s cold front. It will be in the 30s as you head for work and school today. Temperatures will remain chilly for the rest of the workweek and beginning of the weekend.

Look for highs in the lower 50s today and tomorrow, with upper 50s and lower 60s returning for the weekend. Lows will be down in the upper 20s to start tomorrow and Saturday. This should foster widespread frost development on vehicles, rooftops and grassy areas both mornings.

The cooler than normal pattern flips to above normal next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately for those who dislike the cold, there are no other nights in the forecast with temperatures anywhere near the freezing mark!

Today, tomorrow and Saturday will bring entirely dry weather with ample sunshine. Then comes another system for Sunday. That one will bring widespread rain Sunday afternoon through the first half of Sunday night. The good news is there is no severe weather risk...just plain soaking rainfall.

Models continue to keep nearly everyone dry Monday and Monday night before additional chances for rain beginning Tuesday. There is a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday. Right now there doesn’t appear to be a big heavy rain or severe weather risk with any rain chances next week.

Rain is likely Sunday and again throughout next week. (WSFA 12 News)

That is subject to change once models get a better idea of how next week will come together. There is still a fair degree of disagreement between our long-range models at this point, which is why we’re keeping rain chances around 40-50% from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will warm up next week with those rain chances. Highs will soak well into the 60s and perhaps even the lower 70s. That warmth shouldn’t last too long as colder air may follow to kick off the month of February.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.