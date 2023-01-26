Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Cool afternoons and two freezing nights

Lows will drop below freezing tonight and tomorrow night; it does stay quiet through Saturday night
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s much colder this morning across Central Alabama after the passage of yesterday’s cold front. It will be in the 30s as you head for work and school today. Temperatures will remain chilly for the rest of the workweek and beginning of the weekend.

Look for highs in the lower 50s today and tomorrow, with upper 50s and lower 60s returning for the weekend. Lows will be down in the upper 20s to start tomorrow and Saturday. This should foster widespread frost development on vehicles, rooftops and grassy areas both mornings.

The cooler than normal pattern flips to above normal next week.
The cooler than normal pattern flips to above normal next week.(WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately for those who dislike the cold, there are no other nights in the forecast with temperatures anywhere near the freezing mark!

Today, tomorrow and Saturday will bring entirely dry weather with ample sunshine. Then comes another system for Sunday. That one will bring widespread rain Sunday afternoon through the first half of Sunday night. The good news is there is no severe weather risk...just plain soaking rainfall.

Models continue to keep nearly everyone dry Monday and Monday night before additional chances for rain beginning Tuesday. There is a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday. Right now there doesn’t appear to be a big heavy rain or severe weather risk with any rain chances next week.

Rain is likely Sunday and again throughout next week.
Rain is likely Sunday and again throughout next week.(WSFA 12 News)

That is subject to change once models get a better idea of how next week will come together. There is still a fair degree of disagreement between our long-range models at this point, which is why we’re keeping rain chances around 40-50% from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will warm up next week with those rain chances. Highs will soak well into the 60s and perhaps even the lower 70s. That warmth shouldn’t last too long as colder air may follow to kick off the month of February.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery woman is being remembered not for how she died, but how she lived.
Friends, co-workers remember Montgomery woman, 64, shot to death
Perry Hooper Jr.
Former Alabama lawmaker files suit against city of Montgomery, police department
A man is charged with murder for the 2022 shooting and subsequent death of Tim’Corien Javarcea...
Man charged in 2022 fatal Prattville shooting
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers

Latest News

First Alert 12
Colder and drier through the end of the week
Nick's Wednesday night forecast
Nick's Wednesday night forecast
Colder and drier to end the week. Plus, when rain returns this weekend.
Colder and drier to end the week. Plus, when rain returns this weekend.
Dry weather through Saturday night
Dry weather through Saturday night