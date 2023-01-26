Dry and cool, for now... wet weather returns by the end of the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s much cooler this morning across Alabama after the passage of yesterday’s cold front... even as sunshine starts to become more abundant later on this afternoon, temperatures will remain a bit chilly. Highs will only climb into the low and mid 50s at our warmest point in the day, but a breeze today will make those numbers feel brisk; temperatures will remain chilly for the rest of the workweek and even through the beginning of the weekend.

Lower 50s today and tomorrow are the norm, but upper 50s and even some low 60s will return by Saturday. Lows will be down in the upper 20s tonight through Friday morning, and again as we head Friday night into and Saturday. This will help widespread frost development on vehicles, rooftops and grassy areas both mornings.

The cooler than normal pattern flips to above normal next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately for those who dislike the cold, there are no other nights in the forecast with temperatures anywhere near the freezing mark!

Today, tomorrow and Saturday will bring entirely dry weather with ample sunshine. Then comes another system for Sunday. That one will bring widespread rain Sunday afternoon through the first half of Sunday night. The good news is there is no severe weather risk...just plain soaking rainfall.

Models continue to keep nearly everyone dry Monday and Monday night before additional chances for rain beginning Tuesday. There is a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday. Right now there doesn’t appear to be a big heavy rain or severe weather risk with any rain chances next week.

Rain is likely Sunday and again throughout next week. (WSFA 12 News)

That is subject to change once models get a better idea of how next week will come together. There is still a fair degree of disagreement between our long-range models at this point, which is why we’re keeping rain chances around 40-50% from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will warm up next week with those rain chances. Highs will soak well into the 60s and perhaps even the lower 70s. That warmth shouldn’t last too long as colder air may follow to kick off the month of February.

