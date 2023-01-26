Advertise
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school 

(Gray News, file image)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning.

According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.

The injured employee was transported to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Officials said there were no other injuries.

