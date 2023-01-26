Father, stepmother of Baby Jane Doe extradited to Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Father and stepmother of Amore Wiggins, better known as Baby Jane Doe, arrived in Lee County nearly 11 years to the day when the little girl’s remains were found.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit assisted in transporting Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff from Jacksonville, Florida, where the couple has been held since their arrest on Jan. 17.

Detectives traveled to Jacksonville, Florida where the Vickerstaffs were being held since they had been taken into custody on January 17 to bring them to Lee County. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/HPYrHA9dTh — Opelika Police Department (@OpelikaPD) January 26, 2023

On Jan. 26, detectives arrived with the Vickerstaffs in Lee County. They are now being held in custody at the Opelika Police Department while waiting to be transported to the Lee County Justice Center.

