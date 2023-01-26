Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa counties now eligible for FEMA assistance

Storm damage in Eutaw from the severe weather on Jan. 12, 2023.
Storm damage in Eutaw from the severe weather on Jan. 12, 2023.(Source: Gray Television)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties are now eligible for assistance in response to the Jan. 12 storms.

Individuals and households may apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

These three counties join Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties, which were previously approved for individual assistance.

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362. The help line is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Click here for information on Alabama’s disaster recovery.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery woman is being remembered not for how she died, but how she lived.
Friends, co-workers remember Montgomery woman, 64, shot to death
Perry Hooper Jr.
Former Alabama lawmaker files suit against city of Montgomery, police department
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said 36 firearms were confiscated during "Operation 2020."
MPD announces 36 firearms seized, 22 arrests in latest ‘street-level’ operation
Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to...
Selma police chief placed on administrative leave
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Ivey to make economic development announcement in Selma
Perry Hooper Jr.
Sex assault accuser slams Hooper’s lawsuit against city, police 
The planning commission approved plans for a 264-unit apartment complex on Chantilly Parkway.
Montgomery planners approve rezone for 264-unit apartment complex
Ronald Kaefer has been sentenced to 85 years in prison
Chilton County man sentenced in 2021 rape