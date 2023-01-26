Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa counties now eligible for FEMA assistance

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties are now eligible for assistance in response to the Jan. 12 storms.

Individuals and households may apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

These three counties join Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties, which were previously approved for individual assistance.

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362. The help line is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Click here for information on Alabama’s disaster recovery.

