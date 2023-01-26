Advertise
National School Choice Week promotes options in choosing children’s education

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week is National School Choice Week, designed to ensure parents understand all options available for their children’s K-12 education.

School choice can be overwhelming for a lot of parents. So, over the 12 years that National School Choice Week has been in place, it’s worked to help parents understand their options and what they can do to better their children’s education. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling.

Each January, National School Choice Week partners with schools, homeschool organizations, and nonprofits to plan or promote tens of thousands of events and activities around the country, to spread its message to tens of millions of people. This week is for families to get information about academic opportunities in the K-12 system, types of schools, and tips for finding the best schools for their kids.

National School Choice Week is a nationwide campaign with several resources for parents and educators on its website.

