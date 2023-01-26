Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Republicans and Democrats spar over committee snubs

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) talks about House committee assignments
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) talks about House committee assignments(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In what could be a very public settling-of-the-score, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy barred California democrats Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff, along with Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar from serving on the House Intelligence Committee.

“Eric Swalwell being in the private sector and can’t get a security clearance there, we will not provide him with the secrets to America,” said McCarthy Tuesday.

“It’s political vengeance - which is a shame because it’s always been a bi-partisan committee,” said Swalwell, “he’s taking one of the most precious pieces of glassware in the congressional cabinet and he’s smashing it.”

Democrats see the move as a direct retribution to Former speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gossar from serving on committees. Greene for comments made surrounding the attacks on January 6th, and Gosar for a video he tweeted depicting the death of prominent sitting congresswoman.

McCarthy denies that is the reason.

“I will put the national security ahead of partisan politics any day,” said McCarthy.

Whether or not these are moves of revenge, Minority leader Hakim Jeffries is hopeful both parties will be able to move past it.

“We should find common ground to make progress for the American people,” said Jeffries. “I hope we’ll continue to be able to do that generally including by continuing to have a very productive relationship with the speaker of the House.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery woman is being remembered not for how she died, but how she lived.
Friends, co-workers remember Montgomery woman, 64, shot to death
Perry Hooper Jr.
Former Alabama lawmaker files suit against city of Montgomery, police department
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
A man is charged with murder for the 2022 shooting and subsequent death of Tim’Corien Javarcea...
Man charged in 2022 fatal Prattville shooting

Latest News

Twins Davon and Tavon Woods are walking 20 miles in every state to remind people that Foster...
Twins raised in foster care walk in every state to advocate for changes
US Sen. Tuberville re-introducing bill on foreign agricultural investments
Senate Democrats vow to block anti-abortion legislation passed by the Republican controlled...
‘Life at conception’ act reintroduced in Congress as Republicans control the House
Senate Democrats vow to block anti-abortion legislation passed by the Republican controlled...
‘Life at conception’ act reintroduced in Congress as Republicans control the House