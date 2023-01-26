Selma police chief placed on administrative leave

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to Mayor James Perkins.

Perkins made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday and stated Fulford would be afforded a pre-disciplinary hearing, per state law.

“I wanted to just announce an immediate change that’s taking place in public safety,” Perkins said during the meeting, which was shared on the city’s Facebook page.

Perkins also announced he had appointed Chief Tammy J. Reese, senior state law enforcement officer, as the interim police chief.

Additional details on why Fulford was placed on administrative leave were not publicly released.

