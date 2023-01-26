Advertise
Selma women helping tornado recovery through Amazon wish list

An Amazon wishlist was started for storm survivors in Selma
An Amazon wishlist was started for storm survivors in Selma(Laura Whitney-Howell)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - As tornado cleanup efforts continue, a group of Selma women have been handling donations sent from an Amazon wish list for storm survivors.

Laura Whitney-Howorth said the list was initially a way to accommodate people who could not physically bring items to Selma.

“The list was born through a text message of about six or seven people,” she said.

A teacher with Selma City Schools and a native of the queen city, Howorth said helping with relief efforts means a lot to her.

“To see Selma like this is heartbreaking,” Howorth said.

Howorth mentioned the list has received a lot of attention on social media with dozens of donations pouring in, saying the need has been dire.

“People staying in hotels or temporary housing, they need their basic cleaning products, toiletries, those type things that they don’t have because their houses were destroyed,” she said.

The online list closes at midnight Friday.

