Storm recovery continues in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The long road to recovery continues in seven counties affected by this month’s tornadoes, including Elmore County.

For one house on Lightwood Road in Deatsville, all that remains is their front porch. Across the street, a dog named Lucy watches over her former home. Lucy’s owner says the dog walks there every day, not realizing that the family has decided not to return to the damaged house.

“We did not have any fatalities in Elmore County. Unfortunately Autauga County did,” said Elmore County Emergency Management Agency Director Keith Barnett. “We had one reported injury on the night of the tornado that was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Barnett said 70 structures sustained wind damage, and 100 more were hit by trees.

While it will take time to rebuild homes and buildings, the community has stepped up to help those in need.

“It’s great to see the community respond the way they do in central Alabama, Elmore County especially,” said Barnett.

Barnett said individuals, schools, school teams, large corporations and all kind of entities have provided different types of help and donations.

One of the donation distribution centers is New Hope Baptist Church on Lightwood Road. Volunteers have been giving out nonperishable food and supply packages made up from the donations received.

Barnett says donations will be accepted until Friday and will be distributed till Monday. Monetary donations will still be accepted and are needed.

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are also there to help people register for assistance.

Click here to see other ways to hep tornado victims.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.