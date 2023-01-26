Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

This weekend is for the girls! Dreamgirls, Miss Alabama and more

The Rundown: Jan. 27-29
The Rundown: Jan. 27-29
By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have already made it to the fourth weekend in January. With the year moving this fast let’s not waste another minute. We have some events to fill your weekend up with fun.

For all of the theater fans, we have some performances that you are sure to love. After receiving great reviews, the Alabama State University Theatre Department brings you an encore performance of Dreamgirls. You can catch it on Friday or Saturday beginning at 7 p.m.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival brings an innovative and heart-stirring score to life with Jubilee. This will be the last weekend to catch this amazing performance on the Festival Stage.

Montgomery’s Arts Magnet High School, BTW, presents Showcase 2023: A New Dawn, A New Day at the Davis Theatre this Friday and Saturday. The showcase will feature music, dance, visual art, and more.

Also this weekend you can head to Auburn to get a little chilly and participate in the 11th Annual Polar Plunge. Also the Miss Alabama USA & Miss Alabama Teen USA Pageants are happening as well.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Jan. 27th:

Saturday, Jan. 28th:

Sunday, Jan. 29th:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery woman is being remembered not for how she died, but how she lived.
Friends, co-workers remember Montgomery woman, 64, shot to death
Perry Hooper Jr.
Former Alabama lawmaker files suit against city of Montgomery, police department
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
A man is charged with murder for the 2022 shooting and subsequent death of Tim’Corien Javarcea...
Man charged in 2022 fatal Prattville shooting

Latest News

Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
Gladys Knight coming to Wetumpka
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Events taking place to celebrate MLK Day
Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedule for Mobile Alabama and Baldwin County
Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43