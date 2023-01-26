This weekend is for the girls! Dreamgirls, Miss Alabama and more

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have already made it to the fourth weekend in January. With the year moving this fast let’s not waste another minute. We have some events to fill your weekend up with fun.

For all of the theater fans, we have some performances that you are sure to love. After receiving great reviews, the Alabama State University Theatre Department brings you an encore performance of Dreamgirls. You can catch it on Friday or Saturday beginning at 7 p.m.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival brings an innovative and heart-stirring score to life with Jubilee. This will be the last weekend to catch this amazing performance on the Festival Stage.

Montgomery’s Arts Magnet High School, BTW, presents Showcase 2023: A New Dawn, A New Day at the Davis Theatre this Friday and Saturday. The showcase will feature music, dance, visual art, and more.

Also this weekend you can head to Auburn to get a little chilly and participate in the 11th Annual Polar Plunge. Also the Miss Alabama USA & Miss Alabama Teen USA Pageants are happening as well.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Jan. 27th:

Saturday, Jan. 28th:

Sunday, Jan. 29th:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don't see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com.

