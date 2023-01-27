ADEM, EPA officials hold signing for Hayneville sewer project

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency joined other state and local officials for a signing event Friday morning in Hayneville. The ceremony marked the official kickoff for a $10 million project aimed at repairing and upgrading the town’s sewer system.

This funding is part of almost $500 million in grants and loans ADEM awarded in 2022 to address critical infrastructure needs of water and sewer systems in Lowndes County, the Black Belt and other areas of the state.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to provide this much-needed funding to the town and its residents,” ADEM Director Lance LeFleur said. “The town has significant sewer and water needs that can have direct effect on residents’ health and well-being. Meeting those and other infrastructure needs in Lowndes County was a priority for the Department.”

“The need here is tremendous,” said ADEM Director Lance LeFleur. He said the bipartisan infrastructure law award would total $8.3 million to go along with $1.3 million in funds awarded from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The mayor called the investment a “great start” and added that it’s the beginning of the future for the town.

“It means a great deal — the town and citizens are in a dire need of some sanitary sewage improvements,” said Town of Hayneville Mayor Jimmie Davis. “It’s just a great day to sign up some papers saying we’re going to fix our sewer systems.

