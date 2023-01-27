Advertise
ADEM, EPA officials take part in signing for Hayneville sewer project

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency joined other state and local officials for a signing event Friday morning in Hayneville. The ceremony marked the official kickoff for a $10 million project aimed at repairing and upgrading the town’s sewer system.

This funding is part of almost $500 million in grants and loans ADEM awarded in 2022 to address critical infrastructure needs of water and sewer systems in Lowndes County, the Black Belt and other areas of the state.

“The need here is tremendous,” said ADEM Director Lance LeFleur. He said the bipartisan infrastructure law award would total $8.3 million to go along with $1.3 million in funds awarded from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The mayor called the investment a “great start” and added that it’s the beginning of the future for the town.

“It means a great deal — the town and citizens are in a dire need of some sanitary sewage improvements,” said Town of Hayneville Mayor Jimmie Davis. “It’s just a great day to sign up some papers saying we’re going to fix our sewer systems.

