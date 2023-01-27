Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Poultry and Egg Association CEO explains egg price increase

Cause of price uptick
Cause of price uptick(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The price of eggs has increased nationwide. Alabama Poultry and Egg Association CEO Johnny Adams said this is due to a combination of factors.

Adams said one of those factors is the nationwide avian influenza outbreak that killed over 38 million birds in 35 states.

“So what you have is fewer birds laying eggs, which results in fewer eggs,” said Adams.

He also said the COVID-19 pandemic played a role because of fewer people coming back to work and Inflation are also playing a role in the rise in prices.

“And that’s followed by inflation, which caused our input cost on production and processing for the eggs to go up,” said Adams. “Transportation costs more, diesel fuel costs more, fertilizer costs more, which results in higher fee costs.”

While Adams doesn’t have a date as to when prices might go back down, he said as farmers get more birds, customers will eventually start to see relief at the grocery store.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery woman is being remembered not for how she died, but how she lived.
Friends, co-workers remember Montgomery woman, 64, shot to death
Perry Hooper Jr.
Former Alabama lawmaker files suit against city of Montgomery, police department
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said 36 firearms were confiscated during "Operation 2020."
MPD announces 36 firearms seized, 22 arrests in latest ‘street-level’ operation
Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to...
Selma police chief placed on administrative leave
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

The planning commission approved plans for a 264-unit apartment complex on Chantilly Parkway.
Montgomery planners approve rezone for 264-unit apartment complex
Alabama representatives reintroduced a divisive concepts bill. This legislation bans concepts...
Lawmakers reintroduce divisive concepts bill
MPD: 36 firearms seized, 22 arrests during 30-day operation
MPD: 36 firearms seized, 22 arrests during 30-day operation
Montgomery planners approve rezone for 264-unit apartment complex
Montgomery planners approve rezone for 264-unit apartment complex
Selma mayor, City Council at odds over contract approval process
Selma mayor, City Council at odds over contract approval process