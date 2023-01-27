Advertise
Alabama State comic book artist doing “super” things

Alabama State University sophomore Ronald Martin taking his passion for art to a superhero...
By Judd Davis
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s been a superhero sighting in Montgomery. The young man who brought him to life has some superpowers himself.

Ronald Martin is a sophomore at Alabama State University.

“So ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always been fascinated with superheroes,” said ASU student Ronald Martin. “That led me getting into art in general.”

By the age of four, he was already working on drawing Batman and other superheroes. As he got older, his superpower, drawing, kept getting better.

“I love drawing superheroes the most. Their dynamic poses, colorful costumes, and vibrant superpowers, I’m just really into it.”

Alabama State University sophomore Ronald Martin taking his passion for art to a superhero...
By the time he enrolled at Alabama State, he was well on his way to finishing his first comic book.

“It was a pretty big task. It took three years to produce this book. It’s called All-Star Protect and Serve. It’s about a man who becomes a superhero, experiences tragedy in his life, and uses this tragedy to help others.”

Along with traditional drawing, Martin also does digital art. He’s ready for other folks to start enjoying his work too. His thoughts on All-Star #1: Protect and Serve.

Alabama State University sophomore Ronald Martin taking his passion for art to a superhero...
“Now that it’s done, as an artist and perfectionist, there are things I wish I did better, but because it was my first time, I’m very happy with the product and book itself.”

Right now, the biggest issue is getting his first book published. He started a Kickstarter account with the goal of raising $6,000, so he could print 300 copies. Click on the link if you’d like to help. As for Ronald, this super artist and his superhero are just getting started.

