Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama State University sending supplies to Selma tornado victims

The school will take a caravan to Selma to bring supplies needed for those impacted by the...
The school will take a caravan to Selma to bring supplies needed for those impacted by the tornado earlier this month.(Stew Milne | AP)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is stepping up to help storm victims. The school will take a caravan to Selma to bring supplies needed for those impacted by the tornado earlier this month.

“At Alabama State, one of President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.’s top initiatives is providing CommUniversity (giving back to others) to the community that we live in and what is a more meaningful task at hand than lifting the myriad residents of Selma whose homes and possessions were damaged and destroyed last week by a tornado,” said Dr. Malinda Swoope, vice president, ASU Student Affairs office.

ASU and Rep. McClammy are joined by Trenholm State, Selma University and a local nonprofit in organizing this effort to help Selma.

It’s been just over two weeks since an EF-2 tornado ripped through Selma. It was on the ground for 23 miles with wind speeds that peaked at 130 miles per hour. The damage it left behind was intense and devastating for so many people and it will be a long time before folks who live there can get their lives back in order. Analytics firm CoreLogic estimates nearly 6,000 homes and buildings were damaged or destroyed in Selma in the path of that tornado.

Friday, Alabama State is doing what it can to help. The University loaded up an 18-wheeler with supplies and will drive it to Selma.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said 36 firearms were confiscated during "Operation 2020."
MPD announces 36 firearms seized, 22 arrests in latest ‘street-level’ operation
Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to...
Selma police chief placed on administrative leave
File photo of Holtville High School where an Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after...
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school 
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
Alabama woman suing after being arrested for failure to pay trash fee

Latest News

First Alert: Dry, cold today and tomorrow, heavy rain by late Sunday
First Alert: Dry, cold today and tomorrow, heavy rain by late Sunday
Cause of price uptick
Alabama Poultry and Egg Association CEO explains egg price increase
The planning commission approved plans for a 264-unit apartment complex on Chantilly Parkway.
Montgomery planners approve rezone for 264-unit apartment complex
Alabama representatives reintroduced a divisive concepts bill. This legislation bans concepts...
Lawmakers reintroduce divisive concepts bill